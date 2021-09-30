Throwback Thursday: Bears tame Dan Orlovsky, Lions in 2008 blowout

Every Thursday throughout the 2021 regular season, Bears Wire will take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Chicago Bears history that occurred on or near that given day.

October 5, 2008: Bears defeat Detroit Lions 34-7 during their 0-16 season

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have had their share of notable games over the years, being division rivals and all. But this game during the 2008 season stands out for a couple of reasons.

First, prior to this year, this marked the last season the Lions faced the Bears without quarterback Matthew Stafford on the roster. Two, quarterback Dan Orlovsky played a significant role in this game, who was also in the news this week after blasting the 2021 Bears and head coach Matt Nagy. With it being Lions week, this felt like the perfect game to look back on.

Taking place in Detroit, the Bears and Lions got off to a slow start. Despite the Bears opening their first drive with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead, both teams stalled out quite a bit in the first quarter. The Lions in particular had trouble moving the ball as the Bears defense had quarterback Jon Kitna under siege all first half. He was unable to get comfortable in the pocket, leading to many inaccurate passes.

On the other side, Bears quarterback Kyle Orton had a career day. He went 24-for-34 for 334 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His first score was a quick strike to running back Matt Forte in the second quarter and in their ensuing possession, Orton found wide receiver Devin Hester for another score to make it a 17-0 ballgame at halftime.

Story continues

Into the third quarter, Orton led the Bears on yet another scoring drive, this time capped by a touchdown run by Forte to make it 24-0. Things only got worse for Detroit on the next series as Kitna was replaced by Orlovsky due to injury and he had an even tougher time against the defense. Orlovsky was picked off by cornerback Charles Tillman for a pick six to make it a 31-0 game. The Bears defense forced an interception and a fumble on the day and had 4 sacks as well.

The Bears bullied the Lions all day, winning 34-7 and keeping Detroit’s skid going at 0-4 en route to their winless 0-16 season.

List

Bears fans blast Matt Nagy after he refuses to share who will call plays View 31 items

List