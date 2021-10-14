Throwback Thursday: Bears defense stifles Packers on the lakefront in 2005

Every Thursday throughout the 2021 regular season, Bears Wire will take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Chicago Bears history that occurred on or near that given day.

December 4th, 2005: Rookie Kyle Orton and the Bears defeat Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers 19-7

Two things right off the bat: First, this game took place a couple months later than today’s date. Second, it admittedly wasn’t the most exciting Bears win over the Packers that we’ve seen before. But it’s very timely considering the circumstances heading into this weekend’s matchup.

Justin Fields gets his first of hopefully many starts against the Green Bay Packers this weekend and he’ll look to be the first Bears rookie quarterback to defeat them since Kyle Orton back in 2005. Orton, a third-round rookie at the time, was gunning for his eighth victory in a row against Brett Favre and the Packers at Soldier Field.

Orton had a rough start to the game, however, throwing an interceptions on the second play of the Bears’ opening drive. Fortunately, it didn’t result in any damage and the score remained scoreless for the first quarter. After Robbie Gould gave the Bears a 3-0 lead in the second quarter, the Packers offense came alive and scored a touchdown on a run from Samkon Gado. It would be the Packers only score of the day, however. The Bears began to chip away with another field goal, then eliminated another Packers touchdown threat when Charles Tillman intercepted Favre at the end of the half, leading to another field goal and a 9-7 lead.

Things only got worse for the Hall of Fame quarterback in the second half. Favre was battered in the pocket, injuring his hand on a strip sack from Mike Brown. Though he was able to move the ball downfield at times, the defense would always catch up. Late in the game down 12-7, Favre was driving but threw another pick, this time to Nathan Vasher, who took it in for the score and sealing the victory. The Bears won 19-7, despite only getting 190 total yards of offense.

