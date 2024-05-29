Throwback to Marcus Freeman as a Recruit

What were you doing 20 years ago this month?

Some of you reading this weren’t even born yet while many of us were certainly living much different lives.

Personally, I had just graduated high school and was looking forward to leaving for college in the fall.

That’s what Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was doing, too. Freeman was a big-time recruit from Dayton, Ohio and according to what he said upon getting the Notre Dame head coaching job, was down to Notre Dame and Ohio State for where he’d attend school.

The star high school linebacker ultimately chose Ohio State but unpredictable roads led him to Notre Dame in 2021 where he was defensive coordinator for one year before taking over as head coach following Brian Kelly’s departure.

Longtime national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming shared a picture Wednesday of Freeman back in his high school days. It’s beyond impressive how much Freeman still looks the same.

This is the picture I took of Notre Dame’s head coach Marcus Freeman 20 years ago at Dayton Wayne HS, OH. He was a 5* LB who I selected for the US Army All American Game the next year. Super athletic, productive and mature. played for Ohio State and the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/f5zf3QnPPT — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 29, 2024

Freeman and the Fighting Irish kick off his third season as head coach at Texas A&M on August 31.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman enters the Irish Athletics Center for his formal introduction as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman poses for photos with his family following his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction as head coach on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman becomes emotional during his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction as head coach on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan chats with…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan chats with his teammates before the formal introduction of head coach Marcus Freeman (not shown) on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; The entrance to the Guglielmino Athletics Complex on the…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; The entrance to the Guglielmino Athletics Complex on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Head Coach Press Conference

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins,…

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. gives remarks at the formal introduction of football head coach Marcus Freeman (not shown) on the University of Notre Dame campus. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire