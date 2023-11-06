'Throw a lot of the film out': How Auburn football is preparing for new Arkansas OC

AUBURN — Hugh Freeze will soon enter Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time as Auburn football's coach, but it won't be the first time he's paid Arkansas a visit.

Freeze, the coach at Liberty from 2019-22, led the Flames into Fayetteville last season and took down the Razorbacks in November. Arkansas, at that time, ran an offense guided by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who left after the 2022 season to replace Garrett Riley at TCU.

Arkansas opted to hire Dan Enos in Briles' place, but that marriage didn't even last a full season. Coach Sam Pittman fired Enos on Oct. 22 after the Razorbacks mustered a mere three points against Mississippi State the day prior.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton has since stepped up as the interim offensive coordinator, and Arkansas dropped 39 points in an overtime win over Florida on Saturday.

"They've kind of gone back to playing like they did last year offensively, it appears," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "And they seem much more confident, so we've got our hands full with that."

Guiton become the WRs coach for Arkansas when Briles was still the OC.

"This is certainly not saying that we’re going to have the greatest plan and stop them, but I think it’s pretty clear they were frustrated with what they were doing and I think it’s a pretty stark difference," Freeze said when asked what's been different between Enos and Guiton.

"And the guy that’s calling it now, whose background is with the former offensive coordinator, I think it’s a pretty good bet that you throw a lot of the film out unless you’re just looking at personnel. Probably need to pull a few games from last year, in my opinion, and what they did at Florida."

Freeze went 1-2 in games at Arkansas when he was at Ole Miss. His win in Fayetteville last season was his first since Oct. 2012.

"The two times we went there (in November) when I was at Ole Miss, the weather was atrocious," Freeze said. "I was just thankful when we went at Liberty it was a nice day and it appears this Saturday is going to be fairly nice. ...

"I can't remember exactly what our theme was that week, but our kids played really hard that day and stopped their run. That's something we need to do this week, also."

