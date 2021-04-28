Thriving slow bowlers offer England a chance at prospering against world's best - GETTY IMAGES

After nearly three months in the England bubble without playing it was only right that Matt Parkinson had a moment of glory.

Parkinson became a social media sensation when footage of the “ball of the century” went viral as he replicated Shane Warne’s massive ragging leg break to Mike Gatting, also at Emirates Old Trafford, in 1993.

The batsman was Northamptonshire’s Adam Rossington and while the second round of the championship in April is not quite the gilded stage of an Ashes Test, it sent a message that spin is alive and kicking in the spring of the county season normally dominated by seamers dobbing it on a length.

Parkinson followed up his dream delivery with a career-best seven for 126 last week to bowl Lancashire to an innings win against Kent at Canterbury, a ground where Darren Stevens has extended his career well into his 40s bowling 75mph seam.

A dry April, extra points for a draw and perhaps a realisation that if England are to ever compete in Asia the game has to promote slow bowling, has seen Parkinson and fellow twirlers prosper with more than half of the busiest 15 bowlers in county cricket this season so far being spinners.

As Parkinson admits himself April and May is normally a time when “I am wearing a bib” but he has already bowled 687 balls in two games for Lancashire, almost as many deliveries as last season (863) and the last full county summer of 2019 when he bowled 1021.

A little further south and another leg spinner also aged 24, also originally from Lancashire and also called Matt is enjoying a similarly elevated role. Matt Critchley started in the Lancashire youth set up with Parkinson and Haseeb Hameed, but moved to Derbyshire as a teenager and with more opportunities at a smaller county has played almost double the number of first-class matches as Parkinson but is now finding himself a frontline bowler in April for the first time.

Critchley recently scored 104 and 84 against Worcestershire and took eight wickets in the match. He is the third highest run scorer in county cricket and has 13 wickets at 28. Critchley and Parkinson were part of an ECB spin camp in Australia in 2016 where they worked with Stuart MacGill. It was Critchley for whom Macgill predicted a big future. “This dude, six foot two, he can bowl. I can see him slotting into an international side because of what he can do with a bat in his hands and the ball. He’s a very very solid player,” he said last year.

Critchley diplomatically skirts the question of whether it is harder to be spotted by England playing for Derbyshire. “I will let you answer that one,” but he has improved over the past two years since breaking through with a century on debut for Derbyshire in 2015 and is now reaping the benefits of extra experience. “I worked two or three years with Stuart MacGill. I still speak to him most weeks. He has been a massive influence on my career, and is someone I can relate to very well.” Critchley says he enjoys bowling more than batting but is a genuine allrounder with four first-class hundreds and stands at slip too whereas Parkinson’s batting average is below seven in first-class cricket.

For Parkinson, the winter was an education working with Jeetan Patel, the England spin coach, and bowling in the nets at Joe Root, England’s best ever player of spin. His brief exposure to international cricket in 2019, saw his bowling dissected and lack of pace criticised. "I’m sure you will ask about it,” he says. He admits he was stubborn to change what had worked for him but has added extra pace through the air to his bowling after working with Patel, although sees it more as a change up option than speeding up his stock ball.

But it did help with the delivery to Rossington. “I’m not sure it was the ball of century just yet,” he says. “I tried to fire it in quite quick. He had been sweeping me quite well but the work I have done in the winter meant I could fire it through a bit quicker and it just clipped the edge of the rough. As soon as he went back I thought I’m good here. Luckily it pitched six inches outside leg and hit off.”

Not bad. But he was more pleased with his performance against Kent and believes it has set him up for the summer. “Lots of young leg spinners get pigeon-holed as white ball players or limited to most times as being the second spinner in red ball," he said. "You get three to four games a year maximum. You come in and do well but not perceived as one who can play April and May and hold an end up. My biggest aim is to play lots of games and be the bowler on day one who can go at two and a half runs an over, which has been a struggle to prove as a young leg spinner. We get shoved into Twenty20 cricket and red ball cricket goes back burner.”

The conference system is benefitting spinners by taking away the threat of relegation so making teams less likely to gamble on a green pitch and the toss. It is also giving players like Critchley exposure against better teams rather than marooned in division two.

“Pitches are normally emerald green and the seamers bowl you out in 60 overs in April,” he says. “Some of the pitches have spun but I think mainly they have just been slightly on the better side, and a little bit more friendly for batting which means teams can bat for 90 to 100 overs so that brings a spinner in the game to bowl upwards of 15 overs whereas before they might only get a couple of overs in April. It has been beneficial my skillset being a batter and leg spinner, April you don’t normally thrive doing those things.”

Dominic Cork was the last Derbyshire player to make an England debut, back in 1995. If MacGill is right, then Critchley could be the one. “I would love to play for England obviously but if I don’t then it is about bowling and being the best player I can before Derbyshire.”

The chances of a leg spinner called Matt playing for England this year? Pretty good by the looks of it.