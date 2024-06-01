Thrilling semifinals set the stage for NDHSAA state baseball final

May 31—DICKINSON — The NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinals delivered a day of excitement and high-stakes drama at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson on Friday. With intense matchups and stellar team and individual performances, the Shanley Deacons and Bismarck Legacy secured their spots in the championship game, while the Minot Magicians and Horace Hawks shone in the consolation bracket to set-up a thrilling contest for 5th place.

In a game decided in the final moments, clutch performances saw the Shanley Deacons overcome a strong start by Fargo Davies to secure a 4-3 victory in the semifinals of the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 31, at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. The victory propels Shanley into the championship game where they will face Bismarck Legacy.

Fargo Davies jumped to an early lead with two runs in the first inning, thanks to aggressive baserunning and timely hitting. Center fielder W. Kosidowski and third baseman J. Beiswenger were instrumental to Fargo's successes on the night, with Kosidowski scoring twice and Beiswenger driving in a run with a triple that was inches away from being a home run.

Shanley's defense faced intense pressure, but rose to the occasion.

Pitcher J. Leininger, despite command issues early on, settled into a rhythm, pitching all seven innings and sending an equal number to the dugout with K's. His 12-6 curveball was particularly effective, and his catcher, S. Ovsak provided crucial support by framing pitches to turn potential balls into strikes all night.

The Deacons' offense was slow to start but found their stride in the fourth inning. A. Leininger's two-run homer tied the game, injecting life into Shanley's dugout. They capitalized on Fargo Davies' mistakes and used strategic bunts to manufacture runs. The seventh inning saw a critical squeeze bunt by G. Noel, driving in the winning run.

Fargo Davies' pitcher, D. Rerick, a Texas A&M commit, showcased his elite talent, consistently hitting the 90s with his fastball and recording ten strikeouts. However, his dominance on the mound couldn't prevent Shanley's late-game heroics.

Coach Luke Rustad of Shanley praised his team's grit and resilience.

"That's the grit and resilience we've shown all year. We've won a handful of games that way," he said. "We've been battle-tested, and there are a lot of ways to win a baseball game. We're fortunate to move on to the championship tonight."

The Deacons will now prepare for the championship game, riding the momentum of this hard-fought victory into tomorrow's finals.

Final Score:

Shanley Deacons 4, Fargo Davies Eagles 3

Scoring Summary:

Fargo Davies Eagles: 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 2

Shanley Deacons: 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 4 3 0

Batting Leaders:

Fargo Davies: W. Kosidowski (1-for-1, 2 R), J. Beiswenger (1-for-3, 3B, RBI), C. Christianson (1-for-2, 2 RBIs)

Shanley: A. Leininger (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs), S. Ovsak (1-for-4, RBI), L. Hale (1-for-3)

Pitching Summary:

Fargo Davies: D. Rerick (6.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO, 1 HR)

Shanley: J. Leininger (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO)

In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, Bismarck Legacy outlasted Fargo North with a 12-8 victory to secure their place in the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game on Friday, May 31. The game was marked by momentum shifts and high offensive output from both teams, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Bismarck Legacy started strong, taking an early 3-0 lead. However, Fargo North quickly responded, chipping away at the deficit and eventually taking a 4-3 lead by the third inning. The resilient Legacy squad regained the lead with a two-run inning, making it 5-4 and setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.

As the game progressed, both teams continued to exchange runs, showcasing their offensive firepower and determination. Bismarck Legacy managed to pull ahead decisively in the later innings, securing their victory with a combination of timely hitting and strategic baserunning.

The high-scoring affair was a showcase of momentum baseball with rallies on both sides resulting in numerous opportunities to break away. Ultimately, Legacy's ability to maintain composure under pressure was pivotal in their triumph.

With this victory, Bismarck Legacy advances to the championship game, where they will face the Shanley Deacons. The stage is set for an exciting showdown as both teams vie for the state title.

Final Score:

Bismarck Legacy 12, Fargo North 8

The Minot Magicians bounced back from their grueling extra-inning game with a commanding 11-1 win over the Williston Coyotes in the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament consolation bracket. Minot's impressive performance on both sides of the ball demonstrated a tenacity that surprised even their coach.

"How were we going to respond? That was the big question. You put up 13 innings of hard baseball and the boys could have come in today either up or down," Coach Pete Stenberg said. "But we've got pretty good team speed and the boys came in ready. We took free bases when we could and it paid off for us today."

Minot set the tone early, scoring two runs in the first inning and never looked back.

The Magicians continued to apply pressure throughout the game, adding two more runs in the third and fifth innings before sealing the victory with a five-run sixth inning. The Magicians showcased their offensive prowess with 12 hits and aggressive baserunning, while their pitchers kept Williston at bay.

Williston struggled to find their rhythm, managing only one run in the fourth inning. The Coyotes' four errors and lack of offensive production contributed to their downfall.

Minot's pitcher, B. Nelson, delivered a stellar performance, pitching five innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four. He was relieved by K. Burke, who closed the game with a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Minot's T. Ruzick was a standout, both defensively and offensively, showcasing his range, situational awareness and speed. He consistently battled at the plate, extending at-bats and demonstrating excellent discipline.

It was the Magicians' aggressive approach on the basepaths that kept Williston on their toes, though it occasionally resulted in runners being caught stealing.

Despite the quick turnaround from their previous game, Minot displayed remarkable energy and execution. Their ability to maintain high performance levels, despite the fatigue, was a testament to their conditioning and coaching.

Williston's struggles on defense and a quiet night at the plate hindered their ability to compete as their pitchers faced challenges containing hot Minot hitters. Errors further complicated the Coyotes' efforts.

Final Score:

Minot Magicians 11, Williston Coyotes 1

Scoring Summary:

Williston Coyotes: 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 4

Minot Magicians: 2 0 2 0 2 5 — 11 12 0

Batting Leaders:

Williston: G. Solberg (1-for-3, 2B), C. Ekblad (1-for-2, RBI), M. Heen (1-for-3)

Minot: C. Deaver (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs), T. Ruzick (2-for-2, 2 R, 2B), B. Nelson (2-for-3, 3 RBIs)

Pitching Summary:

Williston: J. Iba (2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), M. Heen (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB), C. Ekblad (1.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)

Minot: B. Nelson (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), K. Burke (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)

The Horace Hawks showcased their offensive firepower to secure a 9-3 victory over the Mandan Braves in the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament consolation bracket. The win demonstrated the Hawks' ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain composure under pressure.

After a quiet start, Horace broke through in the third inning with two runs and followed up with a six-run explosion in the fourth inning, effectively taking control of the game. Mandan attempted a late rally, scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, but it was not enough to overcome the Hawks' lead.

Horace's offensive efforts were led by J. Collins, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and C. Fuchs, who contributed three hits and an RBI. The Hawks' aggressive baserunning and strategic hitting kept Mandan's defense under pressure. Horace tallied 12 hits overall.

On the mound, C. Rademacher pitched 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out four. T. Hjelmstad closed out the game with 1.2 scoreless innings, securing the win for the Hawks. Rademacher's mix of mid-80s fastballs and low-70s off-speed pitches kept Mandan's hitters off-balance throughout his outing.

Mandan's struggles began to mount in the fourth inning, where defensive errors and Horace's relentless offense led to a significant deficit that sucked the wind out of the Braves. Despite a valiant effort by Mason Oster, who hit a home run in the sixth inning, the Braves were unable to mount a sufficient comeback.

Final Score:

Horace Hawks 9, Mandan Braves 3

Scoring Summary:

Horace Hawks: 0 0 2 6 0 0 1 — 9 12 4

Mandan Braves: 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 8 1

Batting Leaders:

Horace: J. Collins (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs), C. Fuchs (3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI), C. Borchardt (1-for-3, 2 RBIs)

Mandan: M. Oster (3-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI), D. Gierke (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), A. Michlitsch (1-for-2, RBI)

Pitching Summary:

Horace: C. Rademacher (5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), T. Hjelmstad (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Mandan: J. Nelson (3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), M. Bird Horse (0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), T. Weiler (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), H. Sheldon (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)