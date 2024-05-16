The thrilling call of a raccoon invading an MLS game might be the most epic of 2024

The Philadelphia Union and New York FC were some 20minutes into their game in the City of Brotherly Love, when a pitch invader halted play.

It wasn’t a human! It was a raccoon! And what’s more, it took nearly two minutes to capture the critter.

The best part of all this is the announcer calling the game on Apple TV was Callum Williams, and his epic call with Calen Carr was just the best, as he called it “marvelous entertainment” and rooted on the raccoon to keep going. It reminded us of when Kevin Harlan does play-by-play of field invaders.

Check this call out!

"I don't think I've ever seen anything quite as bizarre as this… THIS IS MARVELOUS ENTERTAINMENT… COME ON, RACCOON! VERY NEARLY GOT AWAY! YOU CAN GET OUT! DON'T HURT HIM! THEY GOT HIM! THEY GOT THE RACCOON! " 🦝⚽️🎙️🤣 https://t.co/yiInNAx6AH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 16, 2024

We’d just like you all to know that the raccoon is safe. He’s joining @CalenCarr & I for a beer. So, kind of safe 😂#MLSSeasonPass https://t.co/he45dG1Ver — Callum Williams (@CalWilliamsComm) May 16, 2024

