The thrilling call of a raccoon invading an MLS game might be the most epic of 2024

charles curtis
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Union and New York FC were some 20minutes into their game in the City of Brotherly Love, when a pitch invader halted play.

It wasn’t a human! It was a raccoon! And what’s more, it took nearly two minutes to capture the critter.

The best part of all this is the announcer calling the game on Apple TV was Callum Williams, and his epic call with Calen Carr was just the best, as he called it “marvelous entertainment” and rooted on the raccoon to keep going. It reminded us of when Kevin Harlan does play-by-play of field invaders.

Check this call out!

