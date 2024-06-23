Thriller at the Lab: Maples' PK lifts United past Colorado Springs

Jun. 22—Fans tend to love it when the villain loses in the end.

A raucous announced crowd of 10,176 got exactly that Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

Talen Maples buried a penalty kick — sliding the ball past designated villain and goalkeeper Christian Herrera — in second-half stoppage time to give New Mexico United a 1-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The late goal gave United (9-4-1) its ninth straight home win in USL Championship play dating back to last season. It also kept the Switchbacks winless (0-6-0) all time at the Lab and delighted the fans on Pride on the Pitch night.

Best of all for the NMU faithful, Maples' goal gave them the last laugh over Herrera, who was booed relentlessly all night after taking the legs out from under United's Harry Swartz on a slide in the first half.

Herrera seemed to enjoy the villain's role and incensed the fans even more by picking up the placed ball and tossing it at Maples just prior to his PK attempt. Herrera earned a yellow card for those antics and he couldn't stop Maples' blast into the right side of the net.

"Fair play to him," Maples said. "There was a lot of talk all game about my mistake last week in Memphis, so I'm not surprised he tried to get in my head. I'm glad I didn't let him and really glad it was a game-winning goal."

Maples referred to an early miscommunication during United's 2-1 defeat last week at Memphis. Maples was called for a handball in the box and the resulting PK ended up gifting 901 FC a crucial goal.

The shoe was on the other foot Saturday night.

"Talen wanted it," United coach Eric Quill said of the winning penalty kick. "He spent extra time every day at practice taking them. He could have lost confidence or been down after what happened last week but he stepped up at a crucial time and buried it. That shows mental fortitude. I'm proud of him."

For much of Saturday's match, United seemed more likely to come away with either a scoreless draw or even its first home loss of the season. The Switchbacks (6-6-3) came in on a nine-game unbeaten streak and forced United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to scramble to keep the ball out of the net.

Colorado Springs had a 10-3 shot advantage in the first half (15-8 for the game), but couldn't get a shot past Tambakis, who came up with two stellar kick saves and raced out to cut off the visitors' speedy attacking line on several other occasions.

"I started visualizing the game yesterday in training," said Tambakis, who made six saves in earning his fourth clean sheet of the season. "I felt like I could make more saves, do more to help my team. I really thought I could get the shutout tonight."

Tambakis' work helped United go to halftime in a scoreless tie, but the home team began forcing the action after intermission. United sent several clean crosses through the penalty box, narrowly missing connections with attacking forwards Greg Hurst and Daniel Bruce. Herrera also turned away close attempts by Marco Micaletto and Nannan Houssou.

But just when it appeared the night would end in a scoreless draw, NMU's Mukwelle Akale was taken down on a run into the Switchbacks' penalty area. Maples converted in the second minute of stoppage time and the home team was able to celebrate.

"Really proud of the grittiness we showed," Quill said. "(The Switchbacks) had the better opportunities in the first half and they play with great pace. But our second half was amazing and we were able to find a way. That says a lot about this group, they just seem find a way."