'Thrilled to be back.' Ramapo alum officially approved as new football coach

Nick Guttuso is fond of the Ramapo football expression “As One,” and now he’s the one in charge.

The 38-year-old Ramapo alum was approved as the new Green Raiders head football coach late Thursday night by the Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education.

“This is home,” Guttuso said early Friday morning. “I played under Mike Miello and Drew Gibbs, and Ramapo football had a huge impact on how I developed as a young person and reinforced the values I learned at home. I believe in the program. I know what it’s done for me and my friends. I am thrilled to be back.”

Guttuso was also an assistant coach under Gibbs for 13 seasons before taking over as head coach at Demarest in 2022. Guttuso expected to have his first meeting with the players Friday.

“My message to them is this is my dream job,” Guttuso said.“It’s a dream opportunity for me as an alum to get a chance to come back and do this. I am going to work extremely hard every day to make sure that we are prepared, organized and ready to go.”

Gibbs' sudden death in 2021, just before a playoff game, is still being mourned in the North Jersey football community. Ramapo turned to Mike DeFazio to lead the program, and he guided them to the Group 4 state final last fall.

DeFazio announced his departure in January for reasons never made public. It sparked a long search. In hiring Guttuso, it restores a connection to Gibbs and members of his previous staff.

“Coach Gibbs had a profound impact on my life and gave me my first shot at coaching,” Guttuso said. “He was a mentor and a friend. I miss him every day. I am just trying to do all the things that he taught me how to do and use those in the program with my assistants. We’re all working together to make this thing come back.”

Guttuso’s hiring does not end the North Jersey high school football hiring cycle. There are jobs open at Demarest, Glen Rock and Fort Lee, but this is the biggest one off the board.

Guttuso sounded tired Friday morning − it had been a late night − but thrilled to step in at one of the best public-school football jobs in New Jersey.

“When we were there for a long time, it was always done ‘As One,’ and that’s something we live and we will build this thing as one,” Guttuso said. “Coach Gibbs meant a lot to every one of us and we want to carry on that legacy.”

At Demarest, Guttuso only won two games in two years, and the program is slated to play in the Super Football Conference Ivy Division in 2024, foregoing the chance at the state playoffs for a better opportunity to grow and rebuild. Guttuso said it was not an easy decision to leave Demarest and he's fond of the relationships he made there.

“The Demarest athletic department thanks Coach Guttuso for all that he did for our football program,” Demarest athletic director Mike Oppido said in a statement. “It was evident upon his arrival at Demarest his passion for not only high school football, but for mentoring student-athletes. I know our student-athletes will miss him.”

