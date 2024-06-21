Thrillbillies tally 3 runs in the 10th to defeat Mill Rats

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three runs in the top of the 10th inning propelled the Thrilllville Thrillbillies in a 9-6 victory over the Johns- town Mill Rats Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

There were 349 fans in attendance.

Alex Wilson, Charlie Isom-McCall and Jaden Correa provided successive RBI singles in the 10th for Thrillville.

A placed runner at second base started the extra frame.

Johnstown’s Wesley Parker clubbed a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of the eighth to knot the game up at 6-all.

The 10-10 Mill Rats received one double apiece from Colton Ayres and Peyton Starr.

Correa, Michael Mylott and Jack Porter each collected two hits for 14-5 Thrillville, which beat Johnstown three out of four times to conclude their regular-season series. Porter homered to left and plated two runs.

Wilson also drove in a pair of runs.

Bryson Arnette, Correa and Mylott each doubled. Brendan Brock stole two bases.

Thrillville went ahead 1-0 on Porter’s RBI single in the second.

Run-scoring hits from Mylott and Kaleb Herbert pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fourth.

In the bottom half, Johns- town responded with Starr’s RBI double, Carter Rust’s sacrifice fly and a passed ball to force a 3-all tie.

In the sixth, Porter’s solo shot and Mylott scoring on an error accounted for the runs and a 5-3 Thrillville advantage.

Wilson walked with the bases loaded in the seventh for a 6-3 lead.

Parker scored Landon Meyer and Ayres with his three-run homer in the eighth.

Johnstown left a runner at second base in the ninth as the game went to the 10th.

In the 10th, the Mill Rats moved their placed runner to third, but could not score.

The Mill Rats will begin a four-game road trip, starting at Danville Friday. Johnstown also travels to Terre Haute and Champion City.

Johnstown returns to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point Wednesday for a seven-game homestand against Illinois Valley. Champion City and Danville will also visit Johns- town.