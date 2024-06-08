Thrillbillies tally 11 unanswered runs to defeat Mill Rats in 8 innings

MARION, Ill. – The Thrillville Thrillbillies tallied 11 unanswered runs Friday night to dispatch the Johnstown Mill Rats 11-1 in eight innings.

A four-run third inning gave the Thrillbillies the lead for good.

Thrillville received two hits each from Bryson Arnette (two RBIs), Michael Mylott (two RBIs) and Jack Porter (two doubles, two RBIs). Brendan Brock tripled. J.Henry Hobson and Karsten Stotlar each tossed four innings in the victory.

Johnstown’s Cael Magill drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The Mill Rats were limited to five singles from five different players.

Johnstown travels to Dubois County for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday game.