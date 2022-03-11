Threes for Equality: The top 3-pointers from quarterfinals of Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
As the official bank of the Pac-12, Pacific Premier Bank returns their commitment of donating $100 for every made 3-pointer throughout the 2022 Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments. The funds will benefit select organizations that focus on social justice as selected by the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team. 49 3s were made in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, totaling $10,600 raised thus far,