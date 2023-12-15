Three's Company: Third UWF football player, Caden Leggett, declares for 2024 NFL Draft

They say three’s company and what not.

University of West Florida wide receiver Caden Leggett has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the third Argo to put his name in the ring for a chance at the next level of football.

Leggett made the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. In his announcement, Leggett noted that across three different schools – Texas Tech, Snow College and UWF – he “never stopped betting on (himself) and (his) family has had (his) back through it all.”

“My parents have been through this journey every step of the way and I would not be able to live out my dream without their love and support,” Leggett said.

West Florida's Caden Leggett runs down field Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

Leggett, a Georgetown, Texas, native, spent two seasons as an Argo. As a redshirt senior, Leggett posted 39 receptions for 669 yards with nine touchdowns, including an impressive three-touchdown performance against Chowan during UWF’s Senior Day on Nov. 11. Leggett recorded a season-high 127 yards that game as well.

During his first year with UWF, Leggett – posting similar numbers in a talented wide receiver room – put up 38 receptions for 602 yards and nine touchdowns. He spent the 2022 campaign behind former Argo David Durden, who went undrafted in 2023 and was in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before tearing his ACL.

“Me and Durden kind of batted heads, not gonna lie, at the beginning. (We’re) just the same type of person: very competitive and want to be the best,” Leggett said during the Argos’ media day before the regular season started. “He ended up becoming one of my best friends, talking and learning from each other on and off the field, how to make each other better, and what we see here. (He’s) truly a student of the game, just making each other better.”

Durden spent time at Division I Texas Tech from 2018-20, recording just five receptions for 23 yards across 26 total games. He played 11 games his second year at Texas Tech. He was also featured on the kick return his second year, returning three kickoffs for 68 yards.

University of West Florida wide receiver Caden Leggett (1) is celebrated after a touchdown during the Argos' 35-3 win over McKendree University on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Leemon Field in Lebanon, Illinois.

In between Texas Tech and UWF, while at Snow College, Leggett had 20 receptions for 379 yards and six touchdowns.

In his announcement on X, Leggett thanked all three coaching staffs – making sure to note UWF’s two head coaches while he was an Argo, both head coach Kaleb Nobles, and former head coach Pete Shinnick, who took a head coaching position at Division I Towson entering the 2023 season. He also thanked wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Ron Dickerson Jr.

“To my brothers, my teammates – it’s been an honor to play alongside each and every one of you. The bonds we have created will last a lifetime and I will cherish our memories forever,” Leggett said. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL and today I’m moving one step closer to accomplishing my dream by declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Leggett joins quarterback Peewee Jarrett and defensive lineman John McMullen, who both declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: NFL Draft: UWF wide receiver Caden Leggett declares for 2024 draft