Three York-Adams football players named all-state in Class 5A

Three of the top multi-sport stars in the YAIAA have been named all-state football players for their efforts this fall.

Spring Grove's Michael Hershey, New Oxford's Brennan Holmes and South Western's Ayden Wysocki were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State football team Friday. The Class 1A to Class 3A teams were released Thursday and Hanover wide receiver Joey Wilkinson in Class 3A was the lone YAIAA selection.

No YAIAA players were selected in Class 4A. The Class 6A team will be released later Friday afternoon. About 90 sports reporters from around the state were involved in the nomination and voting process.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Hershey was a standout on both sides of the ball but was selected to the all-state team as an offensive lineman. The University of Maryland commit helped a young Rockets team average 44 points the final six weeks of the season. He also had 60 tackles and two sacks on defense.

Hershey is one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the state and will look to win his second state medal this season.

One wrestler he will be competing against in the coming months is Wysocki, who was the top defensive player in the YAIAA this season and earned all-state honors on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2 Wysocki racked up 89 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 12 games. He helped the Mustangs go 8-4 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2011.

South Western lineman and senior captain Ayden Wysocki (61) walks to the sideline during a timeout in a District 3 Class 5A first round football game against Greencastle-Antrim Nov. 3, 2023, in Penn Township. The Mustangs won, 21-3.

Wysocki has yet to make a college decision but will likely have the opportunity to play NCAA Division II football.

The 6-foot-1 Holmes was the top receiver in the YAIAA. He caught 40 passes this season and produced 1,026 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also scored on an interception return and a punt return. He averaged 26 yards per catch and scored on nearly half his receptions. He had five games with more than 100 yards and six catches longer than 50 yards.

He led New Oxford to a 9-2 record and the top seed in District 3 Class 5A. He currently has an offer from NCAA Division II Mercyhurst. Holmes is also a standout basketball player for the Colonials.

Class 4A All-State football team

Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa; Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

Offense

Quarterback

Quentin Goode, Aliquippa

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central

Jake Wolfe, Montour

Running Back

Tiqwai “Tikey” Hayes, Aliquippa

Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove

Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area

Jake Williams, ELCO

Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central

Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township

Zach Paczewski, Dallas

Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt

Tight End

Ean Winchester, Twin Valley

Offensive Line

Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II

Paul McClune, Twin Valley

Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove

Courtney Dunn, McKeesport

Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore

Athlete

Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore

Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central

Defense

Defensive Line

TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II

Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area

Zach Mell, Big Spring

Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area

Linebacker

Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa

Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore

Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove

Alex Tatsch, Latrobe

Gianni Marino, Valley View

Defensive Back

Arison Walker, Aliquippa

Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove

Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central

Specialist

Brady Mapes, North Pocono

Rowan Laubach, Dallas

Athlete

Chase Regan, Bishop McDevitt

Jasper Shepps, Juniata

Keith Oates III, East Pennsboro

Class 5A All-State football team

Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter

Offense

Quarterback

Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township

Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter

Julian Dugger, Penn Hills

Brad Birch, Gateway

Running Back

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter

Cole Bartram, Northern York

Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep

Angel Cabrera, Hershey

Jayden Zandier, Exeter

Wide Receiver

Luke Denny, Norwin

Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg Area

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley

Offensive Line

Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford

Tyler Duell, West Chester East

Danny Aselton, Phoenixville

Athlete

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico

Kye Harting, Garden Spot

Sam McCracken, Ephrata

Defense

Defensive Line

Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter

Ayden Wysocki, South Western

Mason Grear, West Chester East

Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep

Clancy Orie, Bethel Park

Linebacker

Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township

Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley

Jerrell Palmer, Chester

Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata

Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King

Defensive Back

Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter

Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley

Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic

Jackson Pons, Norwin

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata

Athlete

RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep

Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff

Kyle Keefe, West Chester East

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pennsylvania all-state football: Here are the YAIAA players selected.