Three York-Adams football players named all-state in Class 5A
Three of the top multi-sport stars in the YAIAA have been named all-state football players for their efforts this fall.
Spring Grove's Michael Hershey, New Oxford's Brennan Holmes and South Western's Ayden Wysocki were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State football team Friday. The Class 1A to Class 3A teams were released Thursday and Hanover wide receiver Joey Wilkinson in Class 3A was the lone YAIAA selection.
No YAIAA players were selected in Class 4A. The Class 6A team will be released later Friday afternoon. About 90 sports reporters from around the state were involved in the nomination and voting process.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Hershey was a standout on both sides of the ball but was selected to the all-state team as an offensive lineman. The University of Maryland commit helped a young Rockets team average 44 points the final six weeks of the season. He also had 60 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Hershey is one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the state and will look to win his second state medal this season.
One wrestler he will be competing against in the coming months is Wysocki, who was the top defensive player in the YAIAA this season and earned all-state honors on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2 Wysocki racked up 89 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 12 games. He helped the Mustangs go 8-4 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2011.
Wysocki has yet to make a college decision but will likely have the opportunity to play NCAA Division II football.
The 6-foot-1 Holmes was the top receiver in the YAIAA. He caught 40 passes this season and produced 1,026 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also scored on an interception return and a punt return. He averaged 26 yards per catch and scored on nearly half his receptions. He had five games with more than 100 yards and six catches longer than 50 yards.
He led New Oxford to a 9-2 record and the top seed in District 3 Class 5A. He currently has an offer from NCAA Division II Mercyhurst. Holmes is also a standout basketball player for the Colonials.
Class 4A All-State football team
Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa; Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
Offense
Quarterback
Quentin Goode, Aliquippa
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central
Jake Wolfe, Montour
Running Back
Tiqwai “Tikey” Hayes, Aliquippa
Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove
Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area
Jake Williams, ELCO
Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central
Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township
Zach Paczewski, Dallas
Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt
Tight End
Ean Winchester, Twin Valley
Offensive Line
Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II
Paul McClune, Twin Valley
Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove
Courtney Dunn, McKeesport
Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore
Athlete
Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore
Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central
Defense
Defensive Line
TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II
Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area
Zach Mell, Big Spring
Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area
Linebacker
Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa
Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore
Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove
Alex Tatsch, Latrobe
Gianni Marino, Valley View
Defensive Back
Arison Walker, Aliquippa
Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove
Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central
Specialist
Brady Mapes, North Pocono
Rowan Laubach, Dallas
Athlete
Chase Regan, Bishop McDevitt
Jasper Shepps, Juniata
Keith Oates III, East Pennsboro
Class 5A All-State football team
Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter
Offense
Quarterback
Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township
Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter
Julian Dugger, Penn Hills
Brad Birch, Gateway
Running Back
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter
Cole Bartram, Northern York
Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep
Angel Cabrera, Hershey
Jayden Zandier, Exeter
Wide Receiver
Luke Denny, Norwin
Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills
Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg Area
Brennan Holmes, New Oxford
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley
Offensive Line
Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland
Michael Hershey, Spring Grove
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford
Tyler Duell, West Chester East
Danny Aselton, Phoenixville
Athlete
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico
Kye Harting, Garden Spot
Sam McCracken, Ephrata
Defense
Defensive Line
Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter
Ayden Wysocki, South Western
Mason Grear, West Chester East
Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep
Clancy Orie, Bethel Park
Linebacker
Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township
Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley
Jerrell Palmer, Chester
Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata
Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King
Defensive Back
Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter
Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley
Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic
Jackson Pons, Norwin
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata
Athlete
RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep
Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff
Kyle Keefe, West Chester East
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pennsylvania all-state football: Here are the YAIAA players selected.