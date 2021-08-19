Three Yankees prospects make MLB Pipeline's updated Top 100 list

Anthony Volpe in the field

MLB Pipeline released its updated Top 100 prospects list on Thursday morning, and three Yankees made the list.

SS Anthony Volpe (No. 15), OF Jasson Dominguez (No. 17) and SS Oswald Peraza (No. 64) all cracked the Top 65.

Volpe was one of the highest newcomers on the list, having not been named to the preseason rankings earlier this year -- the same goes for Peraza as well.

While Dominguez is at the lowest level of baseball of the three at A, he's considered the best prospect the Yankees have in their system -- and he's just 18 years old.

Peraza is currently in Double-A ball, while Volpe is playing in High-A.

It'll be a few years before we see any of these prospects play, but the Yankees have some potential star power coming up the farm system.