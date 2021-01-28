Three Yankees land on Keith Law's Top 100 MLB Prospects list for 2021

Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt throws pitch against Baltimore Orioles

As he does annually, The Athletic’s Keith Law released his Top 100 prospects for the 2021 MLB season, and three Yankees fell on that list. They are three prospect one might expect to be on here, too.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt came in at No. 48 to lead the three prospects, followed by projected elite outfielder Jasson Dominguez (No. 66) and Deivi Garcia. Dominguez is rated as the top prospect in the Yankees’ farm via MLB pipeline, with Schmidt and Garcia following him at No. 2 and 3

Schmidt had a quick taste of MLB in his debut during the shortened 2020 season. It wasn’t great, though, in his one start and two relief appearances as he was hit hard. But as Law points out, that doesn’t define him and the Yanks may see what everyone else is projecting this season. With “a legit four-pitch mix and a couple of weapons that should miss bats,” Schmidt is on the brink on being a mainstay with the club.

Dominguez, on the other hand, is the Yankees’ pride and joy in the farm system at the moment. You might have heard the 17-year-old being compared to Mike Trout or even Mickey Mantle, and the Yankees were ready to bring him to the States to begin his professional career last season until COVID-19 changed those plans.

Law isn’t ready to put those comparisons of some of the best players ever to play the game on Dominguez, but he said “his physical tools,” which include an already-filled out frame, point to an elite player. If he played in 2020, he very well might be higher on this list. Hopefully 2021 can tell if he can hit pro pitching.

And finally, Garcia has a shot at cracking the Yankees’ starting rotation in 2021 after showing off his confident style of pitching last season. A meteoric rise through the farm in 2019 led to Garcia getting his MLB debut last season, and though his numbers might not reflect it, the stuff is certainly there.

“Garcia will pitch at 90-95 with his four-seamer, which doesn’t have great spin but does drop less than the typical four-seamer does, and hitters will cut right through it like he’s throwing 100,” Law wrote.

Garcia also offers exceptional off-speed stuff that keeps hitters on their toes, and keeping the ball hidden until the last second in his delivery doesn’t help matters either.