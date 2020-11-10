Three Xfinity Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions after Phoenix finale

NASCAR officials issued penalties for post-race lug-nut violations to three teams in the Xfinity Series after that tour’s season finale last Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

The infractions were found in a post-race check after Saturday’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at the 1-mile track. The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book resulted in $5,000 fines for the crew chiefs of the following teams:

No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Jason Burdett)

No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Taylor Moyer)

No. 22 Team Penske Ford (crew chief Brian Wilson)

Austin Cindric drove Penske’s No. 22 Ford to victory in the season finale, sealing his first series championship. Justin Allgaier wound up second in the final standings after driving the No. 7 JRM Chevy to fifth place. Daniel Hemric, part-time pilot this year for the No. 8 JRM entry, placed 25th.