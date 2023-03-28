Three Xavier basketball players enter the transfer portal

Xavier big man Dieonte Miles, right, entered the transfer portal on Monday night.

It should no longer come as a shock with the implementation of the transfer portal that immediately after the season ends, players will enter the portal in search of a new opportunity.

The first member of the Xavier Musketeers to enter the transfer portal was Dieonte Miles Monday night. Miles was followed by Cesare Edwards and Elijah Tucker on Tuesday.

Miles, a 7-footer from Walton-Verona in Northern Kentucky, entered the portal on Monday evening, The Enquirer confirmed.

Miles spent four seasons at Xavier. He redshirted his freshman year and his second season was limited by injuries. Miles' third was his most productive. He played in 18 games and started nine games.

This past season, Miles' fourth, he struggled to catch on and become a part of the rotation. Miles only appeared in 11 games and only made two appearances after Big East Conference play started.

Edwards, who just finished his sophomore season, saw his role expand this season after Zach Freemantle went down with a foot injury, but he never really caught on as a consistent and reliable part of the rotation.

Edwards played in 15 games as a freshman and 21 games this season but only averaged seven minutes per appearance.

Tucker got off to a rough start at Xavier. An illness hit him in the summer of his freshman season and really set him back and forced him to redshirt.

This season he only played in six games.

Now that players are allowed to transfer without having to sit out a season, guys who are looking for a larger role and more opportunities are usually going to test the portal every season.

Once a player enters the transfer portal, Xavier's under no obligation to save their scholarship or accept them back.

What happens next: Xavier basketball's offseason roster questions

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier Musketeers players in transfer portal after NCAA Tournament