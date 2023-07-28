Three Wisconsin drivers to watch this weekend when NASCAR comes to Road America

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10, 2023 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the three Wisconsin drivers entered in the Road America 180 this weekend.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (NBC) at the 4.048-mile Road America course outside Elkhart Lake. Practice is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, followed immediately by qualifying.

Sam Mayer of Franklin has been knocking on the door of his first Xfinity victory

This season: Mayer, 20, is coming off a second place last weekend at Pocono Raceway that tied his career best. In his second full season in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, he sits ninth in points with five top-fives and 11 top-10s. The year started off in spectacular fashion when his car was overturned while he was fighting for the win at Daytona and sent sliding down the back stretch on his roof.

Career highlights: Mayer won in his seventh NASCAR truck start when he pulled off an ARCA-truck sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. He has finished in the top 10 in more than half his Xfinity starts (36 of 70) and has 17 top-five finishes.

Road America history: Despite success in other formulas (including a TA2 victory on 2021 NASCAR weekend), Mayer crashed out of his debut and finished a disappointing 20th after qualifying fifth last year.

Parker Retzlaff of Rhinelander is in his first full season in the Xfinity Series

This season: Driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing, Retzlaff sits 18th in the standings with one top-five (fourth in the opener at Daytona) and four top-10s.

Career highlights: Retzlaff, 20, burst onto the scene in a short schedule last year, qualifying sixth at Phoenix for his debut, finishing 10th at Richmond in his second race and picking up two more 12th-place finishes.

Road America history: Retzlaff has not raced at the track yet and has just four road course starts, all this year.

Josh Bilicki of Richfield is part-time in the Xfinity Series in 2023

This season: Running pared-down partial schedules with back-of-the-field teams in both Xfinity and Cup, Bilicki, 28, has made a total of 10 starts with a top finish of 18th (Xfinity, Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Career highlights: Bilicki placed 10th in the Daytona summer Cup race in 2021 and ninth in the Daytona Xfinity season opener in 2022.

Road America history: Bilicki made his first NASCAR start in 2016 at the track where he already had thousands of laps in various sports cars. His best finish in seven Xfinity starts is 12th in 2017 and he was 13th last year despite getting a little piece of the biggest wreck of the day. Bilicki ran the Cup Series races the last two years, finishing 23rd and 36th.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three Wisconsin drivers compete in NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America