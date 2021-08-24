Three Wisconsin Badgers will miss the 2021 season due to injury

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst gave an injury update for his team earlier today, during which he noted there are three players that will miss the 2021 season.

Wide receiver Danny Davis and kicker Jack Van Dyke are not among them, as Chryst said they are expected to return in the near future.

But after a 2020 season that saw Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, top two receivers, top cornerback and more miss significant time, all injuries are important to follow with the season now 11 days away.

Here are the three players Chryst said will miss the entire 2021 season:

CB Al Ashford (arm surgery)

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

https://twitter.com/ashford_iii/status/1430238430982770688

LS Duncan McKinley (left leg)

https://twitter.com/dave_heller/status/1385619987096907776

TE Cole Dakovich (leg)

https://twitter.com/jessetemple/status/1423635258486968323

