Three wins, a playoff snub and a championship: FSU AD looks forward after wild ride

The four-day swing was an emotional rollercoaster for Florida State athletics and fans. Powerful life lessons provided purpose and meaning, from dealing with adversity and unfairness to embracing success.

“You saw everything you could come across your desk,” Michael Alford, Florida State’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, told the Tallahassee Democrat Tuesday night. “Excitement, pride, disappointment, consoling. That’s what makes it so hard. I get emotional for the success our student-athletes have. I’ve seen the work they put in.”

FSU captured three ACC championships this fall in volleyball, which fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last Friday, soccer and football.

Head coaches and a multitude of players were honored by the league.

Soccer also won its fourth national championship Monday with a dominating 5-1 win over Stanford. The women's soccer team's achievement reflects the standard of excellence and accountability on and off the field that FSU athletics wants to emulate across all its sports.

Alford, of course, had to navigate an injustice, too.

Coach Mike Norvell’s undefeated football team, 13-0 for the third time in school history, was deemed unworthy by the College Football Playoff committee.

The credibility of the committee and playoff system was significantly damaged by the 13-member group’s decision Sunday to exclude the Seminoles from the four-team playoff. It stunk to high heaven and showed that what happens on the field is less important than what a committee thinks might happen in a future game.

FSU beat two ranked teams in the regular season. It beat two SEC teams at a neutral site and on the road. It beat Louisville for the conference title Saturday in Charlotte. And it still played well enough to remain undefeated after it lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a broken left leg three games ago against North Alabama.

FSU deserved better.

Both Alford and Norvell publicly condemned the decision. Alford, known to speak his mind, will surely have future conversations in private with ACC and committee leadership. The SEC controlled the playoff message for weeks leading into Sunday’s announcement – even prior to Travis’ injury – again leaving the ACC in a vulnerable position.

What makes FSU leadership special under Alford is it won’t let disappointment define the department. There’s too much good to celebrate, starting with the championship celebration Tuesday at the Unconquered Statue and the Dunlap Champions Club for the returning soccer team.

Alford and Norvell have turned the page, taken the high road and moved on, too.

No. 5 FSU plays No. 6 and two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30. Norvell never stops teaching and challenging players to finish. While some FSU fans wanted the team to boycott the game, Norvell said the bowl is another opportunity for the Seminoles to get better and show they're a great team.

The four-day swing of emotions for Alford and FSU fans reflect the passion, love and loyalty they have for Seminole athletics. And the community. What did Norvell's foundation, the Keep Climbing Family Foundation, do a day after the Seminoles were excluded from the playoffs? It passed out coats to needy children at Sabal Palm Community School.

“Knowing where the program was when Mike got here, knowing the work that has gone to get the program back to where it is, I know how satisfying it was for me,” Alford said of the team’s first ACC championship since 2014.

“You could see it in the players’ faces. Are we disappointed and think we are deserving to be in the playoff? Yes. Now it’s making sure we provide the very best experience for our student-athletes. Very few get to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game at this level.

“It’s special and it needs to be treated as special.”

