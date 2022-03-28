Three wins, a No. 1 ranking, a pile of cash: Scottie Scheffler is raking it in so far in 2022

There’s heaters. And then there’s whatever Scottie Scheffler is on these days.

The new No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking has seen his victory total—and his bank account—swell in 2022.

The 25-year-old former Texas Longhorn came into the year still in search of his first PGA Tour win. A member of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team, it was becoming a matter of “when” not “if” he would find the winner’s circle.

Well, Scheffler answered that at TPC Scottsdale in February, surviving a playoff against last year’s FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay in the WM Phoenix Open.

He then won twice more over the next six weeks, each subsequent victory more impressive than the last: early March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

So far in 2022, he’s banked $6,323,663 in on-course earnings. That’s almost half of his total career earnings of $14,901,992 (which ranks 141st all-time).

2022 tournament Finish Earnings WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 1 $2,100,000 The Players Championship T-55 $46,200 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 $2,160,000 Genesis Invitational T-7 $390,000 WM Phoenix Opn 1 $1,476,000 Farmers Insurance Open T-20 $95,508 The American Express T-25 $55,955

Scheffler is not in the field this week in San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.

He will next tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club the following week for the Masters Tournament, where he will no doubt be one of the favorites to don the green jacket.