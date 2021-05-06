The Baltimore Ravens were able to improve their roster in a big way during the 2021 NFL draft, adding eight extremely talented players to their roster. They filled holes while also finding players who can make an impact for them immediately.

Even though there are plenty of new faces, players already on the team will still have very big roles to play. Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Calais Campbell, Marlon Humphrey, and others will have massive roles in trying to help Baltimore achieve their goals. However, there were some players who entering the draft could have seen their playing time decrease due to a rookie coming in an challenging them for snaps.

With that being said, here are three winners from the Ravens’ 2021 draft.

OL Tyre Phillips

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens were expected by some to heavily address their offensive line during the 2021 draft. After trading away tackle Orlando Brown Jr., there was plenty of speculation that the team could take a young offensive lineman to hold down the right tackle spot for years to come. Instead of taking a right tackle, Baltimore opted to take just one offensive lineman in guard Ben Cleveland. Even though the Ravens did sign Alejandro Villanueva to be the starter in 2021, he's not a long-term solution at the position. That means that another offensive lineman in Tyre Phillips can continue to develop in hopes of potentially being solid enough to take over the right tackle spot full-time when Villanueva departs.

DL Justin Madubuike

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Another position that Baltimore could have looked to address in the 2021 draft was their defensive line. Although the Ravens have stars at the position like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams, they're all over the age of 30. That could have prompted the Ravens to invest in a bit of youth, but instead they opted to take no defensive lineman. The fact that Baltimore decided to stick to what they already had on their roster is good news for defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. The second year player out of Texas A&M showed flashes in his rookie year, and without another player to challenge him in the rotation behind the veterans, he should be in store for another good year.

Story continues

S DeShon Elliott

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Safety DeShon Elliott filled in admirably after the Ravens released Earl Thomas III. Elliott, a strong safety moved into an unnatural position at free safety and gave Baltimore great snaps at the position. However, it would have made sense if the Ravens invested in a true free safety that allowed Elliott to play a role that best suits his skillset. Baltimore didn't end up drafting a player who could move Elliott out of the starting free safety spot. While the reported signing of undrafted free agent safety Ar'Darius Washington could pay dividends, it seems like Elliott will once again be lining up at free safety next to Chuck Clark in the back end of the secondary.

1

1