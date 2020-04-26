Three winners and losers in the AFC from the 2020 NFL Draft

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Sunday, there were a few clear standouts of who got better in the draft, and who missed their opportunity to do so.

Here are three winners from the AFC, and three losers:

Winners

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens may have had the best draft in the entire league.

First, they added linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round at an extreme position of need. Then on the draft's second day, they picked five times - the most notable name in the bunch being J.K. Dobbins.

They addressed needs on the offensive line, defensive line and linebacker, patching holes up the middle of their roster. While the team didn't add an edge rusher or wide receiver in the first two rounds, they left with a better offense and a better defense.

Indianapolis Colts

With an aging receiving corps and an old quarterback, the Colts did everything they could to add to their offense.

New quarterback Philip Rivers will throw to Michael Pittman Jr., the team's first selection in the second round. He'll be able to go up and make big plays alongside TY Hilton. And with one of the league's best offensive lines, they added former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. With Marlon Mack in a contract year, Taylor figures to be the No. 1 running back for 2021 and beyond, and likely into 2020.

The Colts made a bold pick with Jacob Eason to back up Rivers, but they should know if Eason is legit by the end of the season. If so, they'll have found a nice backup and future quarterback to be the starter down the line.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos, by virtue of a bit of luck, built around their young quarterback in a smart and concise way.

They first added wideout Jerry Jeudy, who fell to them at 15th in the draft - a move few saw happening - and got perhaps the best receiver in the class. Their next pick was wide receiver KJ Hamler at 46th overall, who will give them a shifty slot option to pair with Courtland Sutton and Jeudy.

Denver spent the rest of the draft beefing up the offensive line and the linebacking corps, with a pick for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round sprinkled in.

Their goal was to add weapons aplenty for second-year quarterback Drew Lock, and they certainly accomplished that in this year's draft.

Losers

Houston Texans

The Texans' problems, quite frankly, started long before the draft. They were playing with the deck stacked against them from the start.

Ross Blacklock out of TCU will help fill the void left by D.J. Reader, but the team didn't do much of anything to aid the loss of DeAndre Hopkins.

They added Charlie Heck, an offensive tackle out of North Carolina to the mix, but will enter the 2020 season with an expensive wide receiver corps and an older running back group with little young depth behind it.

The defensive additions, which include linebacker Jonathan Greenard out of Florida, will make them more competitive, but don't expect this class to do wonders for them.

LA Chargers

The Chargers weren't put in a good spot when the Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa, but didn't do themselves any favors by picking Justin Herbert seventh overall. Herbert will likely ride the bench for, at the very least, the first few weeks of the 2020 season.

They picked Kenneth Murray with a trade back into the first round, who will undoubtedly help them on the defensive side of the football.

While K.J. Hill was a great value pick in the seventh round, the team did nothing to add to its poor offensive line. It could be a long year for Tyrod Taylor.

Las Vegas Raiders

If the Broncos were focused on giving their quarterback weapons to keep up with the Chiefs, the Raiders may have been a bit too focused.

They picked wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the first round, who could turn out to be a productive and valuable member of that receiving corps, but with Jerry Jeudy and Ceedee Lamb still on the board, they may have been a bit too smitten with his speed.

Las Vegas then drafted cornerback Damon Arnette out of Ohio State a tad too early to round out the first round.

The Raiders added Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards to add to the receiving corps in the later rounds, but while that was promising, this draft could've been a home run if it weren't for day one.

Three winners and losers in the AFC from the 2020 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington