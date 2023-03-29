Three wild stats from Wisconsin’s 56-54 NIT loss to North Texas

Wisconsin’s NIT run came to a disappointing end on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Badgers failed to score for the final 9:07 of the contest as North Texas rallied late to come away with a 56-54 win over Wisconsin.

The Badgers had a 41-29 lead at halftime, but a 13-point second half did Wisconsin in and represented many of the struggles UW has had this season on the offensive end of the floor.

There were some wild stats about Wisconsin’s offense, especially when it comes to the difference between the first and second half on Tuesday night. Here is a look at three stats that defined the loss to North Texas:

The drought of all droughts: Wisconsin goes scoreless in final 9:07

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Texas Mean Green guard Aaron Scott (1) celebrates the victory against the Wisconsin Badgers at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

This one doesn’t need much explaining. Wisconsin has had long scoring droughts this season, but a drought that lasted over nine minutes takes the cake. The Badgers failed to generate a shot on their final possession with a chance to tie or win.

The points per possession difference from half to half:

For context, the worst offensive team in the country this season was at 0.856 points per possession https://t.co/oKPniZR37v — Asher Low (@alow_33) March 29, 2023

Here is some context for this stat. Wisconsin was on a second-half pace that was less than half of what the worst offensive team in the country was at this season.

Wisconsin combined to go 1-10 off the bench

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers had only three total bench points in the loss. Wisconsin will need to address their depth issues in the portal this offseason.

