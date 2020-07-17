Three weeks after win, Dustin Johnson nearly finishes last at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Dustin Johnson offered yet another example Friday of how fleeting form can be.

Competing for the first time since his victory three weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson had the worst 36-hole start of his PGA Tour career.

The world No. 1 posted back-to-back rounds of 80 at the Memorial, after his second round ended with a triple bogey. Johnson tied for 126th out of the 128 players who completed two rounds. In two rounds he made six birdies, nine bogeys, two doubles and three others.

Johnson’s two-round total of 160 at Muirfield Village was one shot worse than his previous worst at the 2008 Heritage, in his rookie season on Tour.

It was his second missed cut in his past four starts. That’s as many missed cuts as he had in 2018 and ’19 combined.

Three of the top five players in the FedExCup standings also missed the cut: Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im and Bryson DeChambeau.