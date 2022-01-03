After three weeks off, Penn State basketball upsets Indiana

It had been a hot minute since Penn State men’s basketball saw the court against a live opponent. To be precise, it had been 22 days since Penn State’s last basketball game, a loss to Michigan State back on December 11, 2021. After three games had to be wiped off the schedule due to COVID-related concerns within the Penn State basketball program or with a scheduled opponent, the Nittany Lions finally returned to the court on Sunday. And it was worth the wait. Penn State won its first Big Ten game under head coach Micah Shrewsberry with a gritty 61-58 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jalen Pickett led Penn State in scoring with 15 points and the combination of Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms each ended the night with a +9 on the court. Dread was four-of-five from three-point range on what was a solid night for Penn State shooting the ball in key stretches.

NAILS.@JalenPickett7 hits the off-balance tres as the shot clock expires to get the @PennStateMBB bench on its feet ⏰ pic.twitter.com/fxVaPmBbjy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 2, 2022

Shrewsberry, who came to Penn State after being an assistant at Purdue, may have taken a little extra energy into the game against the Hoosiers. And during a timeout, that energy was taken out on a poor clipboard that didn’t stand a chance.

Indiana, suffering just its third loss of the season, made a strong effort to hide the result from its followers on Twitter.

Next up for Penn State is a road trip to Evanston, Illinois for a Big Ten contest at Northwestern. The Nittany Lions visit the Wildcats on Wednesday evening for a 9:00 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

