Here are three ways the Badgers offense can get on track when Wisconsin hosts Nebraska

MADISON – The countdown hasn’t been pretty.

Three weeks ago, Ohio State held Wisconsin to a season-low 259 yards of total offense in a 24-10 Buckeyes' win at Camp Randall Stadium.

Two weeks ago, the Badgers generated just 107 yards and zero points in the final five possesions of a 20-14 loss at Indiana, which has the worst defense, scoring or yards, in Big Ten play.

And last week the Badgers ran for a season-low 86 yards and didn’t score a touchdown until 11 seconds remained in a 24-10 loss to Northwestern at home.

The three-game losing streak has left Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) in need of a win to become bowl eligible and the offense in a search for answers.

“My only answer, my only reaction when things aren’t going well is just to go back to work,” UW senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “I know that sounds very cliché but that is the only way I can get past it and not drive myself up a wall with what we should have done, what we could have done.”

The challenge for UW when it faces Nebraska on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium will be to get more points out of an offense that has been respectable when it comes to generating yards. The Badgers rank sixth in Big Ten games in total yards (341.6) but just 10th with an average of 18.1 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have been turnover prone and shaky at quarterback, but their play on defense has been no joke. The unit ranks fifth in Big Ten play in scoring (17.3 ppg) and yards (304 ypg) and is second against the run (95.1 ypg).

“You’ve seen them play physical and fast,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “I think that‘s the thing you can watch from Game 1 to Game 10. There’s a growth. There’s a physicality you saw from the get-go, but I think there is a lot more consistency in everything they’ve done in the last four to five weeks.”

Despite Nebraska's ability on defense, here are three ways the Badgers could break through this week.

Continue to get healthy

No one likes excuses, but Mordecai and running back Braelon Allen haven’t played a full game together since the Rutgers win Oct. 7.

Fickell said Monday that Allen took part in the team’s light workout Sunday. He tried playing last week but lasted just three carries and got very few snaps.

Mordecai, meanwhile, said that although he felt fine last week that the broken right hand that sidelined him for four weeks continues to improve.

“I think I turned the corner about a week ago as far as my recovery and how it felt,” he said. “I think I’ll feel a lot better this Saturday than I did last Saturday.”

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai said the broken right hand that sidelined him for four weeks continues to improve.

Eliminate the penalties

In addition to being one of the most penalized teams in the Big Ten, UW's timing has been bad. Many of the team's recent penalties have taken the team out of favorable yards-to-gain situations or set them up to be well behind schedule for a first down.

Last week against Northwestern, a rash of penalties by the offensive line hurt the team in the second half. There was some of that against Indiana, though the delay of game call that pushed the Badgers out of field-goal range when they were down by three points hurt more.

“A lot of self-inflicted mistakes,” center Tanor Bortolini said. “I feel like we move the ball well. We just don’t put it in the end zone. … We haven’t been finishing off drives the way we started the year doing. When yo go down there and you get three or zero points, it kills you.”

Have a sense of urgency early

UW’s slow starts continue to be a problem. Will this be the week the offense plays from the start with the edge we’ve seen it have in the second half?

"I think we need to be more consistent in what we do,” Mordecai said. “We’ve got to run the ball a little better. We’ve got to pass the ball a little better. There’s a lot of areas where we need to get better. Hopefully we can put it all together Saturday and go forward from that."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three ways Wisconsin's offense can get on track against Nebraka