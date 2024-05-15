Three Vols start in White Sox-Nationals game

Chicago defeated Washington, 2-0, on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Three former Vols started in the contest.

Former Vol Garrett Crochet started and pitched five innings for the White Sox. He recorded six strikeouts, while allowing three hits and three walks. Crochet totaled 89 pitches, including 56 strikes.

Former Vols Trey Lipscomb and Nick Senzel went for a combined 0-for-6 against Chicago. Lipscomb started at second base, while Senzel started at third base for the Nationals.

The White Sox won the three-game series against Washington, 2-1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire