Three Vols projected as top-40 selections in 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft process is in full swing with focus beginning to shift towards the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 28.

CBS Sports released an updated two-round mock draft on Monday, including three Vols projected as top-40 picks.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is projected as the No. 26 overall selection by Dallas.

Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award last season. He led the country with 15 receiving touchdowns, a single-season record for the Volunteers. Hyatt’s 1,267 receiving yards last season ranks second all-time in school history.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright is projected as the No. 33 overall pick by Houston.

Wright started all 13 games at right tackle and earned unanimous first-team All-SEC honors last season. He was a top performer at the 2023 Senior Bowl and has shown versatility to play both tackle and guard in the NFL.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is projected as the No. 40 overall pick by New Orleans.

Hooker suffered a season-ending injury Nov. 19, 2022 at South Carolina. He was named the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Hooker finished his Tennessee career with 58 passing touchdowns, the fifth-most in program history. His 7,126 yards of total offense at Tennessee ranks sixth all-time in school history.

