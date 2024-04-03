Three Vols projected to be selected in seven-round NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft will take place April 25-27 around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Three former Vols took part in the NFL scouting combine ahead of the draft: Quarterback Joe Milton III, running back Jaylen Wright and defensive back Kamal Hadden. 321 prospects were invited to attend the NFL scouting combine, including 75 players from the Southeastern Conference.

Wright, Hadden and Milton III are projected to be selected in ESPN’s latest NFL mock draft from Matt Miller.

Wright is projected as the No. 80 overall pick by Cincinnati, while Miller has Hadden as the No. 169 selection by Green Bay. The Jets are projected to take Milton III at pick No. 256.

Jaylen Wright. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

