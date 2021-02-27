Three Vikings players who could take on bigger roles in 2021

The Vikings revamped their roster last offseason and experienced mixed results because of it.

The defense and special teams struggled mightily as the team finished 7-9. Minnesota had to play younger players and as a result experienced some inconsistency and regression.

It wasn’t all bad. There were some promising players for the Vikings who could take on bigger roles in 2021 and thrive. Here are three possible players who could do just that:

TE Tyler Conklin

Photo: AP Photo/Brett Duke

At times, Conklin was the Vikings' second tight end when Kyle Rudolph was absent. Now, Minnesota may have to part ways with Rudolph this offseason, due to his large contract. If that's the case, expect both Irv Smith Jr. and Conklin to be the beneficiaries. Minnesota fans have already seen what Smith Jr. can do as a solid receiving option. Conklin could be a big factor as well.

S Josh Metellus

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings relied heavily upon Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith in 2020 and 2019. Harris is a free agent for the second time in as many offseasons. But now, it seems as though Minnesota will probably not have enough money to keep him this time around. Metellus might not be a starter in 2021. However, it seems likely that if the team has to replace Harris, the safety coming in will not be as much of a known quantity. That means that even if Metellus isn't the starter, he will probably have to play a lot more due to one of the safeties being less established.

DE D.J. Wonnum

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's pass rush was horrendous last season, but there were some bright spots. Wonnum had a promising rookie campaign, for instance. He finished with three sacks in 420 snaps. He could possibly seize a starting defensive end spot in 2021 if he makes strides. A criticism of Wonnum has been that he gets cleanup sacks and other big plays after the quarterback actually had a while to throw. However, he was only a rookie in 2020 and he should have an easier time with Danielle Hunter opposite to him.

