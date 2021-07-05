Three Vikings players who could benefit from new schemes

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in a lot of new talent this year.

Some of those players might struggle with the new schemes and styles of the Vikings offense, defense and special teams.

However, there are also some who could benefit from a few changes. Here are three players who could find success with the Vikings in different schemes:

DL Sheldon Richardson

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have mixed in more 3-4 fronts in practices, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. That could benefit Richardson. Richardson is an interior lineman who probably won't start for the Vikings in a 4-3. However, a 3-4 scheme gives him a chance to be a starting defensive end. That also helps Minnesota, because the 4-3 defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter is a question mark at the moment.

CB Patrick Peterson

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson (7) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) participate in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson struggled in 2020 with the Cardinals' man-heavy pass coverage. Now, he comes to a team that historically plays a lot of zone. Peterson has a chance to have a resurgent season in a scheme that caters to his skill set more at age 30.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs in for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Marsette showed he had big-play potential in college, but Iowa's run-heavy scheme often made him take a back seat. Sure, the Vikings are a run-heavy team as well, but quarterback Kirk Cousins has showed he can find wide receivers deep at times. Even the more conservative NFL offenses can be pretty pass happy at times. In this case, the stylistic changes in the NFL could help Smith-Marsette. Also, Smith-Marsette gets to play with wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Jefferson and Thielen will command a lot of attention, freeing up Smith-Marsette for big plays. Smith-Marsette showed flashes in college. Now, he has a chance at locking down the wide receiver three spot and doing more than that.

