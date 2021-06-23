The three Vikings named in PFF’s top 50 so far

The Minnesota Vikings had a disappointing 2020 season. It wasn’t all bad, though. Young players emerged as stars. And older players showed they still had it.

The Vikings reloaded this offseason and now the team will try to attempt a bounce-back year, with the help of their stars. Pro Football Focus has tabbed three Vikings players in PFF’s top 50 so far. The list has only gone to No. 21 at the time this article was published, so there could still be some more Minnesota players in the top 20 of PFF’s rankings.

But here is an update on how many Vikings players have cracked the list so far:

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF rank: No. 26

S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PFF rank: 32

LB Eric Kendricks

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates after making an interception against the Dalles Cowboys in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF rank: 33

1

1