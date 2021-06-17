The three Vikings draftees who have yet to sign with the team
Minnesota has a deep draft class this year and that makes sense — this a team that will need rookies to make an immediate impact.
The Vikings have some draftees who can be solutions to problems in 2021, like OT Christian Darrisaw and G Wyatt Davis.
The Vikings have already agreed to terms with eight draftees at the time this article was published. But what about the other three? This is a list of those players.
Just a disclaimer here: these players not reportedly agreeing to terms yet isn’t necessarily dire. The team can still work out deals.
Here is the list:
G Wyatt Davis
Vikings rookies, including OL Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
DE Patrick Jones II
Jan 27, 2021; National defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
WESTON, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Linebacker Chazz Surratt attends the House of Athlete Combine at House of Athlete on March 04, 2021 in Weston, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
