Three Vikings who could be cap casualties this offseason

With the way Minnesota’s roster is presently constructed, the team will have some financial decisions to make that could leave veterans looking for other teams.

The Vikings 2021 cap situation is not great right now, according to Over The Cap. The website reported that Minnesota is more than $9.1 million over the 2021 salary cap at the moment.

If the Vikings want to sign draft picks and free agents, the team will have to let go of some talent. There are some candidates whose contracts would make it easy for the team to free up space for 2021.

Here are some of the players who may get cut due to the Vikings’ salary cap limitations, with the contract numbers compiled through Over The Cap.

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Rudolph has been a mainstay in the Vikings offense, but fellow tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin have both looked good this season. Not only that, but the Vikings save $5.1 million in 2021 cap space if the team cuts him before June 1. The team does incur $4.35 million in dead money if they make that decision.

LT Riley Reiff

Syndication: Argus Leader

Reiff had maybe his best season in a Vikings uniform. He also plays an important position. While a little more than $13.9 million isn't a terrible price to pay for a good left tackle, Minnesota might not be able to afford him. The Vikings save $11.75 million in 2021 space if the team moves on, while taking on $2.2 million in dead money with the move.

S Harrison Smith

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

This season, Smith proved once again that he is one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, the Vikings may have to let him go or restructure with the way his contract is set up at the moment. The team saves $10.25 million for 2021 if it moves on from Smith and incurs no dead money by making the move. Smith is a great player, but Minnesota showed this year that having two really good safeties can't entirely fix a bad coverage unit. It might be time for a change.