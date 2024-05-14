Three very intriguing opponents for Rutgers basketball in the Players Era Festival

Rutgers basketball found out their opponents for the inaugural Players Era Festival, to be held this Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, the Players Era lineup was leaked with Alabama, Creighton, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M.making up the eight-team field.

It turns out that Rutgers will be in a pod with Alabama, Houston and Notre Dame. It is certainly a fascinating group for Rutgers.

In their last two NCAA Tournament appearances, Rutgers was bounced from the postseason by Houston and then Notre Dame respectively.

And Alabama? That was the transfer portal destination for center Cliff Omoruyi.

While the event will provide great exposure for the schools involved, players will also benefit. Players involved will have future earnings opportunities through long-term NIL contracts, according to CBS Sports. Each school will also receive $1 million NIL payouts. For Rutgers, it will be an opportunity to showcase a talented recruiting class on the national stage.

In just a few months, Rutgers basketball will welcome a 2024 recruiting class that includes two five-star players in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper along with a very strong group of incoming freshmen in Lathan Sommerville, and Bryce Dortch. With these young players in the mix, Rutgers should be a fun team to watch.

During the festival, teams will play at any or all of its three major venues: T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Michelob ULTRA Arena, according to CBS Sports. With the start of the college basketball season quickly approaching, this is one event fans should mark on their calendars.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire