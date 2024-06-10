Three Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison after racially abusing Vinicius Jr

A report from Mundo Deportivo reveals that more than a year after the racist incidents at Mestalla, involving Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., three Valencia fans finally have faced legal consequences.

These individuals have been sentenced to eight months in prison and have been banned from entering football stadiums for two years due to their racist remarks directed at the Real Madrid forward.

This incident took place during Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 league season. During this match, some Valencia fans shouted xenophobic insults at Vinicius.

The identification of the offenders was swift; Vinicius Jr. identified one of them, while the other two were caught on camera at Mestalla shortly after the match.

Finally some justice for Vinicius

The punishment handed down to these fans is notable because it is both severe and unprecedented in Spanish legal history for such offences.

This incident and the subsequent legal action highlight a significant stance against racism in Spanish football.

The racist abuse directed at Vinicius in 2023 garnered international attention. This led to widespread support for the Brazilian, who has been vocal about condemning such behaviour and has become a prominent advocate in the fight against racism in sports.

Vinicius Jr suffered racial abuse against Valencia in 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Valencia took immediate action upon identifying the culprits. The club expelled the guilty fans from their membership and cooperated with La Liga from the outset.

In addition to these actions, the Competition Committee closed the Curva Nord section of the stadium and fined Valencia €27,000.

Javier Tebas is satisfied

La Liga president Javier Tebas commented on the court ruling, expressing his satisfaction.

He stated that this decision represents a significant victory in the fight against racism in Spain.

It not only addresses the wrong done to Vinicius Jr. but also sends a clear and strong message to anyone who considers using football matches as a platform for abuse.

“This ruling is great news regarding the fight against racism in Spain, as it rectifies the wrong suffered by Vinícius Jr and sends a clear message to those people who go to a football stadium to hurl abuse.

“La Liga will identify them, report them and there will be criminal consequences for them.

“I understand that there may be some frustration at the length of time it takes for these sentences to be handed down, but this shows that Spain is a country that guarantees judicial integrity.

“As such, we at La Liga can only respect the pace of justice, but once again demand that Spanish legislation evolves so La Liga has sanctioning powers that can speed up the fight against racism,” he said.