Three vaccine clinics planned this week at Janesville schools

Aug. 9—JANESVILLE — The Rock County Public Health Department will hold three vaccine clinics at local schools this week in partnership with the School District of Janesville, according to a health department news release.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for patients ages 12 and older or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for residents ages 18 and older.

Clinics will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10s at Franklin Middle School, 450 N. Crosby Ave.; Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St.; and Thursday, Aug. 12, at Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontic Drive.

Vaccines are free. No documentation or insurance is required. Minors must have parental consent to receive a vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Transportation assistance to attend clinics can be arranged by calling 211.

For more information, call 608-352-6727. To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit rockcountyshot.com or vaccines.gov or vacunas.gov for Spanish.