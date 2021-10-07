Three upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff races on NBC will also live stream on Peacock’s premium tier.

CAN’T NOT WATCH: Subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month

Those races include Round of 8 events at Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 17) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31), and the Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 7).

Pre and post-race coverage of those races will also live stream on Peacock Premium.

The Round of 8 event at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 24) will air on NBCSN.

NASCAR races become the latest addition to Peacock’s extensive motorsports programming, which already includes NASCAR America Motormouths and Peacock originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Chase, a documentary on reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.

Read More About NASCAR

Xfinity: Big Machine Racing partnering with RCR in 2022 NBCSN offers special Bubba Wallace programming Thursday Analysis: Dirt racing pedigrees translate to road course success

Three upcoming Cup playoff races airing on NBC to stream on Peacock originally appeared on NBCSports.com