Three unanswered runs lifts Lady Pirates to 6-3 win

Apr. 5—AURORA — Looking to remain undefeated on the young season, the Lady Pirates traveled to EIAC foe South Dearborn. With three unanswered runs and a solid outing in the circle from Cheyenne Cordray, Greensburg moved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference with a 6-3 victory.

Greensburg got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Emma McQueen singled with one out. A ground out moved McQueen to second and Alexis Condon's double scored McQueen to make it 1-0.

In the top of the second inning, Layla Murray drew a two-out walk. A South Dearborn error allowed Murray to score and Cordray to reach second base. Another Lady Knights error, this one off the ground ball by Harper Adams, plated Cordray to make it 3-0.

South Dearborn tied the game in the home-half of the second inning. The Lady Knights had three hits in the inning. The game was knotted at 3-3 heading to the top of the third.

The Lady Pirates took the lead for good in the top of the third inning. Condon singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Addyson Dolan's single drove in Condon to make it 4-3.

Greensburg added an insurance run in the fourth and one in the sixth. A bases-loaded ground out off the bat of Carlee Adams scored the run in the fourth. In the sixth, pinch runner Madelyn Bedel scored on the ground out by McQueen to make the final 6-3.

Cordray pitched five innings, allowing one earned run one eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Harper Adams pitched two innings, allowing no runs, one hit and no walks while striking out five.

Offensively for Greensburg, Harper Adams, McQueen, Condon (double) and Kamryn Haas all had two hits. McQueen, Carlee Adams, Condon and Dolan all drove in one run.

Greensburg is scheduled to host Columbus East at 11 a.m. Saturday.

