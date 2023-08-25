Three unanswered questions for Indiana football going into Week 1 of the 2023 season

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football is at a fork in the road.

Will the Hoosiers remain stuck in the cellar of the Big Ten? Or will they prove the success they had in 2019 and 2020 wasn't a fluke?

We take a look at the biggest questions they have left to answer going into their season-opener against Ohio State on Sept. 2:

Who will be QB1?

Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the coaching staff had made a decision, but wasn’t publicly announcing the starter before the season-opener.

I predicted Tayven Jackson as the starter in my projected depth chart earlier this week, but made sure to note seeing Brendan Sorsby out there for Week 1 wouldn’t be all that surprising given how close the competition was throughout camp.

It will be the first career start for whoever wins the job and a challenging first assignment.

The coaching staff has to be patient with whoever they name the starter given their inexperience. There’s going to be some bumps in the road in the first few weeks and pulling the start (barring an injury) based on poor performance would set the stage for a year long quarterback saga and set the team back in a big way.

Indiana needs to rally around whoever takes that first snap on Sept. 2 and build the offense around them.

Will Indiana’s new-look defensive line pack a punch?

Indiana’s pass rush numbers from the last two seasons are ugly.

The Hoosiers are tied with Northwestern for the fewest sacks (37) in the Big Ten over the last two seasons and have the second fewest quarterback pressures (299), according to Pro Football Focus.

Football Outsiders, an analytics website, had the Hoosiers 5.0% sack rate ranked No. 103 of 131 FBS teams.

Indiana coach Tom Allen knew something needed to change and that’s why he prioritized recruiting defensive linemen out of the transfer portal each of the last two recruiting cycles.

While the Hoosiers haven’t put out a depth chart yet, nearly the entire two-deep at defensive end and defensive tackle will likely be made up of transfers. The list includes Andre Carter (Western Michigan) and Marcus Burris (Texas A&M) at defensive end; Lanell Carr Jr. (West Virginia) and Myles Jackson (UCLA) at the Bull position and Phlilip Blidi (Texas Tech), LeDarrius Cox (Ole Miss), Patrick Lucas Jr. (Ole Miss) and Robby Harrison (Arizona State) at defensive tackle.

Will all those new faces add up to a more imposing defensive front? The coaching staff has raved about Carter and Carr’s name has recently come up as one of the most improved players of the fall.

Their collective success will go a long way in determining how successful of a season the Hoosiers have.

Can Indiana make proper use of Jaylin Lucas?

Allen spoke openly about re-recruiting Lucas at the end of last season in the face of tampering from opposing teams after the running back was named a freshman All-American.

The challenge now is to ensure his star stays on the rise.

Indiana has put a minimum touch count in place for Lucas that includes more reps in the slot and punt returning duties.

That’s a good start, but opposing defenses aren’t going to make things easy.

The Hoosiers other skill players need to step up in order to prevent teams from focusing their entire game plan on Lucas and offensive coordinator Walt Bell needs to find ways to get the running back in space with the ball in his hands.

Indiana was able to do that in the final five games of last season when Lucas averaged 11.2 touches and 131.4 yards from scrimmage.

Lucas has listed West Virginia receiver Tayvon Austin as one of the player he models his game after and his numbers provide a useful example. Austin put up 2,574 all-purpose yards while averaging 13.2 touches in 2011 and 2,917 yards while averaging 17.7 touches in 2012.

It will be near impossible for a team to steal Lucas away if he approaches number like that this fall.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

