Three unanswered questions for Florida football as game week arrives

It's game week. Florida football opens next Thursday, Aug. 31, at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m., ESPN) on a national stage eager to get the second season of the Billy Napier era off to a positive start.

The Florida Gators upset Utah 29-26 last season at The Swamp in Napier's coaching debut, behind three rushing TDs from former UF quarterback Anthony Richardson. This season, Florida will break in a new starting quarterback, Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, after Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and went fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Utah also has questions at quarterback as returning starter Cameron Rising has been limited in fall camp after rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last January in the Rose Bowl against Penn State.

Florida concluded a three-week, 15-practice fall camp last week to prepare for the 2023 season.

"Overall, we’ve made significant progress," Napier said. "I think it’s all about game planning and knowing the plan and going and executing the plan.”

Here are three unanswered questions for UF heading into its matchup next week with the Utes:

Can more playmakers at receiver step up to help the passing offense?

Mertz is going to need help for Florida's offense to establish consistency in Napier's second season. Ricky Pearsall is UF's top wide receiver with 33 catches for 661 yards and 5 TDs last season. But no other returning receivers or tight ends on the roster have more than 2 TD catches.

Florida sophomore Caleb Douglas (10 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs) is coming off a strong spring and could fit that bill. Florida also has three promising speedy, true freshmen receivers -- Andy Jean, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III -- who could grow and develop during the course of the season to become playmaking threats.

Who will take over as strong side defensive end with Justus Boone's season-ending injury?

The loss of Boone to a torn ACL after he celebrated a play during UF's scrimmage was a freak play and a blow to the defense. As of now, it appears redshirt sophomore Tyreak Sapp is in line to take Boone's sport. Louisville transfer Caleb Banks also has worked out at the position. True freshmen Kelby Collins and Kamran James provide depth at the spot as well.

Will the offensive line jell and perform as well as last season with three new starters?

Center Kingsley Eguakun (13 starts) and left tackle Austin Barber (five starts) are the two offensive linemen who return with the most starting experience. Eguakun was banged up at the end of fall camp and did not take part in UF's second scrimmage.

That leaves three new projected starters, left guard Micah Mazzccua, right guard Richie Leonard IV and right tackle Damieon George Jr., for the season opening matchup against a physical Utah defensive front. Leonard was a reserve on UF's offensive line last season who started one game against LSU.

Mazzccua (Baylor) and George (Alabama) are transfers who enrolled last January and have had time in spring practice and fall camp to get acclimated to different blocking schemes. Pass protection will be key, as Mertz is not as mobile as Richardson and will need a clean pocket to deliver the ball.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 unanswered questions for Florida Gators heading into game with No. 14 Utah