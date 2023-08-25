Three unanswered Arkansas football questions we have as game week arrives

Fall camp is a time to find potential solutions, but whether or not the Arkansas football team has the right answers won't be determined until the Razorbacks escape the friendly confines of August practice.

Sam Pittman and his team open the season on Sept. 2 (3:00 p.m. CT, ESPN+) against Western Carolina. Here are three unanswered questions as the team rapidly approaches the start of a new season.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

How does KJ Jefferson look in a new offense?

Coaches are confident. Fans are optimistic. Jefferson himself thinks this transition will make him a better quarterback and NFL Draft prospect.

But until we see Jefferson in live action, it remains to be seen how the redshirt senior fares under the tutelage of Dan Enos.

After three seasons in a spread scheme under Kendall Briles, Jefferson will face SEC defenses in a more traditional look this fall. Can Enos and the Arkansas coaches maximize his skill set as a dual-threat and downfield passer? Or does a new playbook limit his ceiling?

There might not be too many obvious takeaways in the first two games of the season against Western Carolina and Kent State, but Jefferson's comfort under center and working with Enos will be something to monitor.

More: What will Arkansas football's depth chart look like in season opener? Our final prediction

More: Three bold predictions for Arkansas football in 2023

Who is the go-to wide receiver?

In addition to a new playbook, Jefferson is working with new targets this season after the departures of Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers. Isaac TeSlaa, Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden are all talented transfers, while Isaiah Sategna, Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson return with high hopes but minimal experience.

All six will get their fair share of passes, but who becomes Jefferson's most reliable weapon during a clutch two-minute drill or a must-have third-down conversion? TeSlaa and Armstrong seem to be the leading candidates, but SEC football is a big step up from their previous schools.

The tight ends, freshman Luke Hasz and transfer Var'keyes Gumms are also worth mentioning in this conversation.

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Can the new-look secondary hold up?

Arkansas ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per game last season. There's nowhere to go but up.

Still, if the Razorbacks want to challenge for the SEC West this season, the secondary will need to be a strength. Transfers Jaheim Singletary, Lorando Johnson and Alfahiym Walcott will help against elite quarterbacks like LSU's Jayden Daniels and Mississippi State's Will Rogers.

If the secondary shows modest improvement, Arkansas will almost assuredly have a better season than it did in 2022. If the defensive backs go from one of the biggest weaknesses in the country to a strength, fans in Fayetteville could be blessed with a special season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Three unanswered Arkansas football questions we have as game week arrives