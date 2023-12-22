Three UGA transfers set to play in College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a significant amount of talent to the transfer portal during last offseason. Former Bulldogs on the Alabama Crimson Tide burned Georgia on a couple of massive plays in the SEC championship to help vault Alabama into the College Football Playoff.

Two former Bulldogs, Alabama linebacker Trezem Marshall and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, have an opportunity to win three consecutive national championships.

Who are the three Georgia Bulldog transfers that will be playing in the College Football Playoff?

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton doing it against his former team. Alabama extends the lead.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is the Crimson Tide’s leading receiver. Burton is a big reason why Alabama made the College Football Playoff.

Stats: 35 receptions for 777 receiving yards and eight touchdowns



Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had a monster game for the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship. Mitchell is one of the best receivers in the College Football Playoff.

Stats: 51 catches for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall recovered a fumble on Georgia’s botched reverse in the SEC championship. Marshall is one of Alabama’s top tacklers and is expected to play a big role for Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Stats: 55 tackles and 2.5 sacks

When to watch Adonai Mitchell and Texas

Georgia fans can watch Adonai Mitchell and No. 3 Texas play No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 1

When does Alabama play?

We don’t imagine too many Georgia fans will be cheering for No. 4 Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Jermaine Burton and Trezmen Marshall do play a rather unlikable No. 1 Michigan team, so some Georgia fans may cheer for the Crimson Tide. Alabama plays Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Game time: 5:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 1

