Here are three of the UC Bearcats football kickoff times for first Big 12 season

The Big 12 along with ESPN and FOX Sports announced some early season dates and telecasts on Wednesday. Among those were three of the University of Cincinnati's opening four games. The 2023 season marks the Big 12's first as a 14-team league as the Bearcats, BYU, UCF and Houston all officially join July 1.

The Bearcats will open on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a 3:30 p.m. contest against Eastern Kentucky, while its Sept. 16 home tilt with Miami (Ohio) is slated for a "Nipp at Night" start at 7 p.m. Both games will be part of Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Miami (Oh) Redhawks 38-17 in the 126th Battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. This season the game takes place at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

UC's Friday, Sept. 29 battle at BYU will be at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be UC's first Big 12 road game coming after the Big 12 home opener at Nippert on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The remainder of the season’s television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice.

2023 Schedule (All times EST)

Eastern Kentucky – Sept. 2 (3:30 PM, Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

at Pittsburgh – Sept. 9

Miami (Ohio) – Sept. 16 (7 PM, Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Oklahoma* – Sept. 23

at BYU* – Sept. 29 (Friday, 10:15 PM, ESPN)

Iowa State* – Oct. 14

Baylor* – Oct. 21

at Oklahoma State* – Oct. 28

UCF* – Nov. 4

at Houston* – Nov. 11

at West Virginia* – Nov. 18

Kansas* – Nov. 25

(*= Big 12 game)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football early game times vs BYU, Miami