Three truths the Vikings have to accept after a 1-3 start

The Vikings very well could have started the year with two wins, but instead fell to 0-2 after devastating collapses. Minnesota got back on track in Week 3 against Seattle.

The Browns were a wake-up call. Cleveland beat Minnesota 14-7 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are now 1-3 and have to look in the metaphorical mirror and assess what the team can actually do.

Here are three truths the Vikings have to confront:

Minnesota runs the ball too often

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Vikings averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the game against the Browns. The runs in long yardage situations have got to stop. Minnesota’s offense was predictable, so it makes sense why the team fell to 1-3.

The Vikings defense might be good, but not good enough

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has had two consecutive good defensive performances against Seattle and Cleveland. However, the Vikings defense has been torched by the Cardinals and the Bengals. The Vikings defense was not the reason for the loss on Sunday. But the team needed this group to consistently create turnovers and be one of the better defenses in the NFL. So far, that has not happened.

We may have seen the best of the Mike Zimmer era

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Zimmer should be remembered fondly by Vikings fans for his defensive prowess. There have also been some great teams under Zimmer’s tenure. The Minnesota head coach still thinks this 2021 team can be good. As of now, I’m not so sure.

