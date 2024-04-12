Three Trojans sign to play at next level

Apr. 12—Northeast Lauderdale High school celebrated Spring Signing Day Thursday as three Trojan athletes signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Volleyball player Kendall Clay, who is a high honors graduate, will head to Columbus this fall after signing to play at the Mississippi University for Women.

"I'm looking forward to growing in the sport that I already love playing so much and also making friendships the same way that I've done here with my current team," Clay said.

Brayden Tingle, who signed with Meridian Community College to play basketball, said she is looking forward to playing at the next level. For younger players, she said her advice is to keep pushing forward.

"Keep pushing," she said. "Don't always be doubting yourself."

"If you doubt yourself, you won't get nowhere," she added.

Așa Satcher, who will be headed to East Mississippi Community College in the fall to be a football manager, said he is going to miss the people and players he has met at Northeast High but looks forward to moving forward with his career.

Lewis Lightsey, athletic director at Northeast High School, said Thursday's signing was exciting for the school as it celebrates its students for their achievements. All three signees, he said, put in the hard work with both athletics and their studies and show younger students what is possible if they keep at it.

It's exciting for Northeast to have young people sign. We had some in the fall, we had some in the spring, and we might even have a few more this year," he said. "And it's just something for the young student athletes something to look forward to as they further their careers."

