The three toughest games for Michigan football in 2023

In less than 72 hours, the Michigan Wolverines will kick off the 2023 season. Over the past two seasons, the Wolverines have only lost one regular season game, a 37-33 loss to Michigan State. If Michigan wants to three-peat as Big Ten Champions, it won’t be easy.

Here are the three toughest games for the maize and blue entering the 2023 season.

3. Week 5 at Nebraska

This will be Michigan’s first road trip of the season and Harbaugh’s second game back on the sidelines following his three-game suspension. The Cornhuskers finished with only four wins last season and brought in Matt Rhule this offseason to turn that program around. Last time Michigan played in Lincoln was 2021 when they escaped with a three-point victory thanks to Jake Moody’s late field goal.

A kickoff time has not been announced yet but a night game could pose an early season test for the Wolverines.

2. Week 13 against Ohio State

The Game. Should I even say anymore?

The heated rivalry returns to Ann Arbor this season and Michigan has beat down on the Buckeyes the last two seasons with a 42-27 victory in 2021 and a 45-23 victory down in Columbus. Both teams could be undefeated once again heading into the final weekend with a trip to the Big Ten Championship game on the line. Ohio State will have a new quarterback under center with Kyle McCord getting the nod to start this season but regardless of who Ryan Day chooses, expect the Buckeyes A-game this year — especially considering the past two years.

1. Week 11 at Penn State

The Wolverines’ toughest test will be a road game against the Nittany Lions. There is a lot of buzz in Happy Valley this offseason and it seems like James Franklin has built a potential College Football Playoff contender.

Penn State Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar brings talent, although not much experience, to the Nittany Lion offense, and he’ll be paired with talented running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. This has all the ingredients to be a very competitive back-and-forth game that will go down to the wire.

Kickoff has already been announced as a noon kick off so the Wolverines will avoid the ‘white out’ game atmosphere, but it’s still a very difficult environment to play in as the road team.

