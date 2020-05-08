Each Thanksgiving game will feature a great young NFL quarterback.

In the early game, the Texans return to Detroit for the first time since their last Thanksgiving game against the Lions, eight years ago. In that game, Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh put a foot into the crotch of Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, and shoved. This time around, it will be harder for any Lions player to get close enough to accost the Houston quarterback, since Deshaun Watson is much more mobile than Schaub ever was.

Then, the Cowboys and Dak Prescott host Washington in the late afternoon game, renewing one of the top rivalries in the league.

Finally, the Ravens and 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and Steelers get together in Pittsburgh, on NBC.

The games should be good, and the quarterback play should be great. If Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger are both healthy come November, Washington is the only Thanksgiving team that has a question mark at the position.

Three top young quarterbacks will play on Thanksgiving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk